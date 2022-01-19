Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vicenza Transition Assistance Program Council

    ITALY

    01.19.2022

    Video by Spc. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll of the Vicenza Assistance Program Council briefing with interviews from 1SG Denise Lewis from the Intelligence & Sustainment Co., SETAF, and the USAG Italy Command Sergeant Major CSM Jonathan Dyon.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 08:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829230
    VIRIN: 220119-A-DR527-101
    Filename: DOD_108779842
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Vicenza Transition Assistance Program Council, by SPC Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TAP #TAPCouncil #Briefing #Internships #Transitioning

