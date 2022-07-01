Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vicenza Transition Assistance Program - SGT. Maldonado

    ITALY

    01.07.2022

    Video by Spc. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll of Vicenza TAP featuring SGT. Maldonado with interviews from TAP Client SGT. Maldonado, the Transition Service Manager from Vicenza David Poulin, and the Reserve Component Career Counselor from SETAF Retention MSG Levi McDaniel on January 07 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 08:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829229
    VIRIN: 220107-A-DR527-101
    Filename: DOD_108779841
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vicenza Transition Assistance Program - SGT. Maldonado, by SPC Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TAP #Retention #CSP #Transition #Reenlist

