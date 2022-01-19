Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Justin Ailes 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) is underway in support of contractor sea trials. This training evolution served as the culmination of a planned maintenance availability, Jan. 19, 2022, delivering the amphibious assault ship to the fleet two days ahead of schedule. The 16-month project included an extensive boiler inspection; a comprehensive flush and restoration of the ship’s Collection, Holding and Transfer system; reconfiguration and alteration of the Troop Rifle Storage and Marine Air Ground Task Force Ammo Locker and numerous other structural checks and repairs.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 08:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

