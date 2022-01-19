video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) is underway in support of contractor sea trials. This training evolution served as the culmination of a planned maintenance availability, Jan. 19, 2022, delivering the amphibious assault ship to the fleet two days ahead of schedule. The 16-month project included an extensive boiler inspection; a comprehensive flush and restoration of the ship’s Collection, Holding and Transfer system; reconfiguration and alteration of the Troop Rifle Storage and Marine Air Ground Task Force Ammo Locker and numerous other structural checks and repairs.