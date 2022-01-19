Brig. Gen. Acheson and Chief Master Sgt. Brown new year message

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Travis Acheson, assistant adjutant general-air, Joint Forces Headquarters, Puerto Rico Air National Guard and Chief Master Sgt. James Brown, the PRANG state command chief, JFHQ, deliver a new year message for the PRANG at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Jan. 19, 2022. The new year message focused on a brief summary of 2021 events and forecasted future initiatives and partnerships. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
