    Brig. Gen. Acheson and Chief Master Sgt. Brown new year message

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    01.19.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Travis Acheson, assistant adjutant general-air, Joint Forces Headquarters, Puerto Rico Air National Guard and Chief Master Sgt. James Brown, the PRANG state command chief, JFHQ, deliver a new year message for the PRANG at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Jan. 19, 2022. The new year message focused on a brief summary of 2021 events and forecasted future initiatives and partnerships. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 07:47
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Acheson and Chief Master Sgt. Brown new year message, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

