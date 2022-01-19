Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Sailors lower safety nets during flight operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 00:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829218
    VIRIN: 220119-N-CD453-1001
    Filename: DOD_108779488
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations, by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CTF 70
    USS Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

