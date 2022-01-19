SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Sailors conduct flight checks prior to flight operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 00:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829217
|VIRIN:
|220119-N-CD453-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108779487
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations, by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT