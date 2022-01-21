2022 Quarterly Load Crew Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members, 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, put away tools during the 4th Quarterly Load Crew competition on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 21, 2022. The maintenance load competition simulates the pressure of a deployed environment, they must work quickly and efficiently to prepare jets for missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)