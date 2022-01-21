U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members, 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, put away tools during the 4th Quarterly Load Crew competition on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 21, 2022. The maintenance load competition simulates the pressure of a deployed environment, they must work quickly and efficiently to prepare jets for missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 19:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829208
|VIRIN:
|220121-F-UB933-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108779199
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 2022 Quarterly Load Crew Competition, by A1C Krista Reed Choate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT