    2022 Quarterly Load Crew Competition

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members, 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, put away tools during the 4th Quarterly Load Crew competition on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 21, 2022. The maintenance load competition simulates the pressure of a deployed environment, they must work quickly and efficiently to prepare jets for missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 19:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829208
    VIRIN: 220121-F-UB933-1001
    Filename: DOD_108779199
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Quarterly Load Crew Competition, by A1C Krista Reed Choate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Weapons Load Crew
    366th Fighter Wing
    391st Fighter Generation Squadron

