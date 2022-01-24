Oregon Guard back at Salem Health Hospital

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of Oregon National Guard members going through hospital in-brief, hospital duty assignments, and work training at Salem Health Hospital, Salem, Oregon, Jan. 24, 2022. The activation is the second hospital relief mission for the Oregon Guard, with approximately 1,200 Oregon Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting up to 40 hospitals throughout the state.



This mobilization follows a successful prior deployment of over 1,500 Oregon National Guardsmen that provided the same non-clinical support rolls staffed from August of 2021 and ended in December 2021.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)