    Oregon Guard back at Salem Health Hospital

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll of Oregon National Guard members going through hospital in-brief, hospital duty assignments, and work training at Salem Health Hospital, Salem, Oregon, Jan. 24, 2022. The activation is the second hospital relief mission for the Oregon Guard, with approximately 1,200 Oregon Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting up to 40 hospitals throughout the state.

    This mobilization follows a successful prior deployment of over 1,500 Oregon National Guardsmen that provided the same non-clinical support rolls staffed from August of 2021 and ended in December 2021.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 19:01
    Oregon National Guard Second Hospital Relief Mission

