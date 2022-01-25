AIEA, Hawaii (Jan. 25, 2022) – Capt. Alexander Hutchison, the deputy fleet civil engineer, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Matt Morita, the lead site coordinator assigned to the Red Hill water treatment project, provide a walk-through of the flushing process for the Red Hill Well. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Higgins)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 17:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|829199
|VIRIN:
|220125-N-SR472-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108778912
|Length:
|00:05:17
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Red Hill Well Recovery Tour, by PO2 Thomas Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
