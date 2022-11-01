Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    177th Fighter Wing prepares for ACE in Key West

    BOCA CHICA FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Moseley 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    B-roll video footage of U.S. Air Force F-16 crew chiefs, from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, as he they perform pre-launch procedures at Boca Chica Field, Naval Air Station Key West, Fla. Jan. 12, 2022. 177FW maintenance, operations, logistics, communications and security personnel traveled to the Key West Naval facility to take advantage of the weather and fly numerous training sorties, in preparation for an Agile Combat Employment demonstration training event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, PR. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 21:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829189
    VIRIN: 220112-Z-YH452-5001
    Filename: DOD_108778874
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: BOCA CHICA FIELD, FL, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 177th Fighter Wing prepares for ACE in Key West, by SMSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    USAF
    177th Fighter Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Jersey ACEs

