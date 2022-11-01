177th Fighter Wing prepares for ACE in Key West

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video footage of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Wilkes, an F-16 crew chief from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, as he performs his pre-launch procedures at Boca Chica Field, Naval Air Station Key West, Fla. Jan. 11, 2022. 177FW maintenance, operations, logistics, communications and security personnel traveled to the Key West Naval facility to take advantage of the weather and fly numerous training sorties, in preparation for an Agile Combat Employment demonstration training event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, PR. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)