B-roll video footage of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Camp, II, load crew chief with the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, as he marshals F-16C fighter jets for cursory end of runway checks before launch at Boca Chica Field, Naval Air Station Key West, Fla. Jan. 11, 2022. 177FW maintenance, operations, logistics, communications and security personnel traveled to the Key West Naval facility to take advantage of the weather and fly numerous training sorties, in preparation for an Agile Combat Employment demonstration training event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, PR. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 21:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829180
|VIRIN:
|220111-Z-YH452-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108778819
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|BOCA CHICA FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 177th Fighter Wing prepares for ACE in Key West, by SMSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT