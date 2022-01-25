Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army's Role in the Battle of Yorktown

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by William Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    The Center for Military History is producing a short documentary 30Aug-2Sep 2021 on the battlefield in Yorktown, VA (October 1781) for the US Army Recruiting Command to use for its delayed entry program engaging recruiters and enlistees.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 15:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:16:01
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army's Role in the Battle of Yorktown, by William Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Battle
    Documentary
    Military History
    Recruiting Command
    Recruiting
    Yorktown

