    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag 22-1 Take offs

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Various aircraft take off from Nellis AFB during Red Flag 22-1

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829148
    VIRIN: 220124-F-UT528-836
    Filename: DOD_108778370
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 22-1 Take offs, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    B-52
    F-22
    Las Vegas
    Red Flag
    ACC
    F-35
    KC-135
    F-15E
    readiness
    lethality
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 22-1

