Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHA Med News: Glaucoma and Better Sleep

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    Welcome to DHA med news. This week, we’re talking about the importance of a good night's sleep and glaucoma awareness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 11:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 829140
    VIRIN: 220125-A-PO177-936
    Filename: DOD_108778226
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA Med News: Glaucoma and Better Sleep, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sleep
    Glaucoma
    DHA
    MED NEWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT