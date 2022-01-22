Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Desire to Serve

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Oscar Abarcagallardo, a mortarman with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, reflects on his journey in the Marine Corps Reserve and his service during Operation Allies Welcome, on Fort Pickett, Virginia, January 22, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829138
    VIRIN: 220122-M-BD822-1002
    Filename: DOD_108778159
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 

    MARFORRES
    Marines
    MFR
    Operation Allies Welcome

