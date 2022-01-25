Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to Luke Days 2022

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 56th Fighter Wing Commander and Command Chief at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, welcome the local community to Luke Days 2022 taking place March 19-20, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829137
    VIRIN: 220125-F-OT558-930
    Filename: DOD_108778143
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to Luke Days 2022, by TSgt Amber Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    56th Fighter Wing
    Luke Days 2022

