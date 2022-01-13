Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen build radar in Kapolei, Hawaii

    KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, tear down an AN-MPN-14K Landing Control Central in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 13, 2022. The mission of the 241st ATCS is to deploy, operate, and maintain Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems (ATCALS) in support of the state of Missouri, Air National Guard or United States Air Force Requirements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 09:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829135
    VIRIN: 220113-Z-NR050-1001
    Filename: DOD_108778137
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: KAPOLEI, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen build radar in Kapolei, Hawaii, by SrA Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    United States Air Force
    Radar System
    139th AW
    241st ATCS

