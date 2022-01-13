Airmen build radar in Kapolei, Hawaii

Airmen of the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, tear down an AN-MPN-14K Landing Control Central in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 13, 2022. The mission of the 241st ATCS is to deploy, operate, and maintain Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems (ATCALS) in support of the state of Missouri, Air National Guard or United States Air Force Requirements.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 09:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829135
|VIRIN:
|220113-Z-NR050-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108778137
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|KAPOLEI, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
