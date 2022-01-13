Airmen build radar in Kapolei, Hawaii

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen of the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, tear down an AN-MPN-14K Landing Control Central in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 13, 2022. The mission of the 241st ATCS is to deploy, operate, and maintain Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems (ATCALS) in support of the state of Missouri, Air National Guard or United States Air Force Requirements.