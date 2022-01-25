It’s a Penalty: NFL Stars Advocate to End Abuse and Human Trafficking

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s a Penalty’s 2022 campaign is dedicated to educating sports fans and the general public on what classifies as human trafficking and the subsequent penalties tied to those offenses. Knowing that large events, such as the Super Bowl, can lead to increased instances of human trafficking due to an influx of visitors, the campaign aims to inform people not only how to identify exploitation and human trafficking, but also how to take action and report these breaches of freedom.

In addition to Johnny Hekker from the Los Angeles Rams, the 2022 campaign is supported by renowned American football players Chris Godwin from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, and Andy Dalton and Nick Foles from the Chicago Bears. These high-profile athletes lent their voice to help raise awareness via a 30-second video.