    It’s a Penalty: NFL Stars Advocate to End Abuse and Human Trafficking

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    It’s a Penalty’s 2022 campaign is dedicated to educating sports fans and the general public on what classifies as human trafficking and the subsequent penalties tied to those offenses. Knowing that large events, such as the Super Bowl, can lead to increased instances of human trafficking due to an influx of visitors, the campaign aims to inform people not only how to identify exploitation and human trafficking, but also how to take action and report these breaches of freedom.
    In addition to Johnny Hekker from the Los Angeles Rams, the 2022 campaign is supported by renowned American football players Chris Godwin from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, and Andy Dalton and Nick Foles from the Chicago Bears. These high-profile athletes lent their voice to help raise awareness via a 30-second video.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 13:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 829132
    VIRIN: 220125-H-D0456-001
    Filename: DOD_108778049
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    CBP
    human trafficking
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    cbpsblvi
    It's a Penalty

