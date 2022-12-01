Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Occupational Specialty Highlight 68Y (Eye Specialist) (B-Roll, No Graphics)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    01.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brian Moody 

    AFN Bavaria

    Today we highlight Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) 68Y, the Eye Specialist. The 68Y is a unique job in the United States Army full of great skills that can be used in and out of the service.

    @00:53
    SGT Kerrie Staton - Optometry Specialist

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 09:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829131
    VIRIN: 220112-A-PD715-680
    Filename: DOD_108778000
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Occupational Specialty Highlight 68Y (Eye Specialist) (B-Roll, No Graphics), by SGT Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Health
    Brian Moody
    Army MOS
    68Y

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT