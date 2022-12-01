Today we highlight Military Occupational Speicalty (MOS) 68Y, the Eye Specialist. The 68Y is a unique job in the United States Army full of great skills that can be used in and out of the service.
@00:36
SGT Kerrie Staton Optometry
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 09:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829128
|VIRIN:
|220112-A-PD715-933
|Filename:
|DOD_108777971
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Occupational Specialty Highlight 68Y (Eye Specialist), by SGT Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT