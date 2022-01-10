Maintainers from the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron representing the 492nd and the 494th Fighter Squadrons, and the 748 AMXS representin the 493rd FS faced off in the Load Crew Competition for the fourth quarter and annual 2021 showdown at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 07:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829125
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-EJ253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108777968
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LCC 2021, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
