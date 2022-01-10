Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCC 2021

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maintainers from the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron representing the 492nd and the 494th Fighter Squadrons, and the 748 AMXS representin the 493rd FS faced off in the Load Crew Competition for the fourth quarter and annual 2021 showdown at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 07:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829125
    VIRIN: 220110-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_108777968
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, LCC 2021, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    493rd

    492nd

    494th

    748th

    AMXS Load Crew Competition

