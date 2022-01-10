video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maintainers from the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron representing the 492nd and the 494th Fighter Squadrons, and the 748 AMXS representin the 493rd FS faced off in the Load Crew Competition for the fourth quarter and annual 2021 showdown at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England.