Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shout Out to the New York Islanders

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POZNAN, POLAND

    01.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Capt. David De Jesús encourages his favorite NHL team, the New York Islanders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 08:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 829120
    VIRIN: 220124-Z-MM593-3001
    Filename: DOD_108777859
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Hometown: QUEENS, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shout Out to the New York Islanders, by SGT Eliezer Meléndez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shoutout
    Sports
    Big Red One
    1ID
    NHL
    Islanders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT