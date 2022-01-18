Light The Way - Postal Detachment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829118" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

All of the gifts we received this past holiday season from friends and family back home came through this rock star shop!



Chief Trundle got an exclusive look at how USAFE Air Postal Squadron's Det. 5 supplies all of USAFE with their mail during a guided tour with Staff Sgt. Breonna Lloyd.