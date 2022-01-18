Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Light The Way - Postal Detachment

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    All of the gifts we received this past holiday season from friends and family back home came through this rock star shop!

    Chief Trundle got an exclusive look at how USAFE Air Postal Squadron's Det. 5 supplies all of USAFE with their mail during a guided tour with Staff Sgt. Breonna Lloyd.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 04:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829118
    VIRIN: 220118-F-IM475-1001
    Filename: DOD_108777846
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Light The Way - Postal Detachment, by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    501 CSW
    501CSW
    DET 5

