    2022 BEST MEDIC COMPETITION - ACFT

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    U.S. Army Medical Command hosts the 2022 CSM Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition at Fort Hood, Texas, January 24-28, 2022. The ABMC promotes “Esprit De Corps” throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers and NCOs that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. This is the culminating event for BMCs across the Army to include the National Guard, Army Reserves, MEDCOM Regional Health Commands (RHC), Medical Brigades, all Active Army Divisions, Separate Brigades and Special Operation Forces.

    Competing subordinate commands select their best Warriors to compete in the competition. The ABMC will consist of individual tasks and Warrior Skills levels 1-2. Upon arrival, activities will include registration, social, competition events, awards ceremony, and out-processing.

    The competition challenges the Army's best medical personnel in a demanding, continuous, and realistic simulated operational environment. Today's operational environment requires Army medics to be agile and adaptive, demonstrate mature judgment and initiative, and to see and exploit opportunities. The competition is physically and intellectually challenging and will test the tactical medical proficiency and leadership of the teams. The teams compete to be named as the most technically competent, physically and mentally tough medic team in the United States Army.

    Competitors from 22 military organizations, compete in the ACFT.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 22:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829111
    VIRIN: 220124-A-AM516-743
    Filename: DOD_108777486
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 

