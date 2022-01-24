AFN Pacific Update detailing the Yokota Aero Club. With interviews from Mr. Steven Hawes and Mr. Cecil Ray Branham, two of the instructors at the Aero Club.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 19:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|829109
|VIRIN:
|220124-N-KW679-820
|Filename:
|DOD_108777348
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Aero Club, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT