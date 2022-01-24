HMH-461 Redesignation Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll package of the redesignation ceremony for Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461 at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Jan. 21, 2022. The squadron received its first CH-53K King Stallion, and the ceremony signified the beginning of the Marine Corps’ modernization from the CH-53E Super Stallion to the CH-53K King Stallion in support of the expeditionary warfare vision for future-force employment. The CH-53K is an optimized vertical, heavy-lift, sea-based, long-range solution for the Marine Corps and will provide three times the lift capability of its predecessor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pvt. Rowdy Vanskike)