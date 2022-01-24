Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMH-461 Redesignation Ceremony

    NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Pfc. Rowdy Vanskike 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    B-Roll package of the redesignation ceremony for Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461 at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Jan. 21, 2022. The squadron received its first CH-53K King Stallion, and the ceremony signified the beginning of the Marine Corps’ modernization from the CH-53E Super Stallion to the CH-53K King Stallion in support of the expeditionary warfare vision for future-force employment. The CH-53K is an optimized vertical, heavy-lift, sea-based, long-range solution for the Marine Corps and will provide three times the lift capability of its predecessor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pvt. Rowdy Vanskike)

    This work, HMH-461 Redesignation Ceremony, by Member: 1710219, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MAW
    HMH-461
    Modernization
    CH-53K King Stallion
    America’s Airwing

