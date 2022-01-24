video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT STEWART, Ga. – Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division from across Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield can sign up for a first of its kind leadership course called Marne Guardian, which focuses on empowering junior Soldiers with the skills necessary to identify, prevent, and intervene against negative behaviors that are contrary to the discipline, good order, and culture in the Army.

While Army leaders routinely get enhanced training on topics like equal opportunity, sexual harassment/sexual assault, resiliency, suicide prevention, and handling stress, Marne Guardian is uniquely and deliberately focused on training motivated, influential junior Soldiers to better educate their peers on such resources and to confidently assist any Soldier experiencing problems at the lowest level. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor).