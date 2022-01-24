Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Guardian

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    FORT STEWART, Ga. – Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division from across Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield can sign up for a first of its kind leadership course called Marne Guardian, which focuses on empowering junior Soldiers with the skills necessary to identify, prevent, and intervene against negative behaviors that are contrary to the discipline, good order, and culture in the Army.
    While Army leaders routinely get enhanced training on topics like equal opportunity, sexual harassment/sexual assault, resiliency, suicide prevention, and handling stress, Marne Guardian is uniquely and deliberately focused on training motivated, influential junior Soldiers to better educate their peers on such resources and to confidently assist any Soldier experiencing problems at the lowest level. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 17:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 829083
    VIRIN: 220124-A-PA175-722
    Filename: DOD_108777126
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3ID
    hunter
    Military Equal Opportunity
    Sexual Harrassment and Assault Response Program
    Marne Guardian

