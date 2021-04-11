COVID CHAT with Kat: Episode 2 | Vaccine Mandate

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In episode 2 of COVID Chat with Kat, we address the legal questions of the COVID vaccine mandate. Kat talks to our legal expert, Mr. Chris Smith and he answers the many questions asked by our Wyoming Soldiers, Airmen, and their family members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)