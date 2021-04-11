In episode 2 of COVID Chat with Kat, we address the legal questions of the COVID vaccine mandate. Kat talks to our legal expert, Mr. Chris Smith and he answers the many questions asked by our Wyoming Soldiers, Airmen, and their family members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 16:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|829080
|VIRIN:
|211104-Z-KB070-0734
|Filename:
|DOD_108777070
|Length:
|00:13:24
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, COVID CHAT with Kat: Episode 2 | Vaccine Mandate, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT