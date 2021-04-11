Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID CHAT with Kat: Episode 2 | Vaccine Mandate

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2021

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    In episode 2 of COVID Chat with Kat, we address the legal questions of the COVID vaccine mandate. Kat talks to our legal expert, Mr. Chris Smith and he answers the many questions asked by our Wyoming Soldiers, Airmen, and their family members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 16:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 829080
    VIRIN: 211104-Z-KB070-0734
    Filename: DOD_108777070
    Length: 00:13:24
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, COVID CHAT with Kat: Episode 2 | Vaccine Mandate, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

    COVID
    Vaccine Mandate
    Questions on vaccine

