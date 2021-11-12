COVID CHAT with Kat: Episode 3 | Update for Soldiers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kat interviews Capt. Weiser, Deputy State Surgeon and Medical Detachment Commander for the Wyoming National Guard. Weiser provides an update for Soldiers about the vaccine mandate. If you still have questions after watching this video, please email us at wyoguard@gmail.com. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)