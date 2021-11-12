COVID CHAT with Kat: Episode 3 | Update for Soldiers

Kat interviews Capt. Weiser, Deputy State Surgeon and Medical Detachment Commander for the Wyoming National Guard. Weiser provides an update for Soldiers about the vaccine mandate. If you still have questions after watching this video, please email us at wyoguard@gmail.com. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
