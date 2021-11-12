Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID CHAT with Kat: Episode 3 | Update for Soldiers

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2021

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Kat interviews Capt. Weiser, Deputy State Surgeon and Medical Detachment Commander for the Wyoming National Guard. Weiser provides an update for Soldiers about the vaccine mandate. If you still have questions after watching this video, please email us at wyoguard@gmail.com. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    This work, COVID CHAT with Kat: Episode 3 | Update for Soldiers, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    Vaccine
    Soldiers
    COVID

