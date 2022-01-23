Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cross-Country Ski Training at Winter Strike 22

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    B-Roll package of soldiers from the 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts National Guard, conducting cross-country ski training during Northern Strike 22/"Winter Strike 22" at Camp Grayling, Mich. Jan. 23, 2022.

    Winter Strike, the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program, takes place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC serves as the perfect place for units across the Department of Defense to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, allowing participants to enhance their Arctic warfare capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829074
    VIRIN: 220123-F-ZH169-261
    Filename: DOD_108777028
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cross-Country Ski Training at Winter Strike 22, by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Forces
    National Guard
    Arctic Warfare
    NADWC
    Winter Strike 22
    Northern Strike 22-1

