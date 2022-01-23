B-Roll package of soldiers from the 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts National Guard, conducting cross-country ski training during Northern Strike 22/"Winter Strike 22" at Camp Grayling, Mich. Jan. 23, 2022.
Winter Strike, the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program, takes place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC serves as the perfect place for units across the Department of Defense to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, allowing participants to enhance their Arctic warfare capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 15:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829074
|VIRIN:
|220123-F-ZH169-261
|Filename:
|DOD_108777028
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cross-Country Ski Training at Winter Strike 22, by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
