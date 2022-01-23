Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit performs a flyover before AFC Divisional Playoff game

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, performs a flyover before the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, Jan. 23, 2022. B-2 crews perform flyovers as part of regularly scheduled training flights and to support community functions and government events. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829073
    VIRIN: 220123-F-LX214-1001
    Filename: DOD_108777013
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit performs a flyover before AFC Divisional Playoff game, by TSgt Dylan Nuckolls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NFL
    B-2
    Kansas City Chiefs
    B-2 Spirit
    AFFlyover

