A B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, performs a flyover before the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, Jan. 23, 2022. B-2 crews perform flyovers as part of regularly scheduled training flights and to support community functions and government events. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829073
|VIRIN:
|220123-F-LX214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108777013
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit performs a flyover before AFC Divisional Playoff game, by TSgt Dylan Nuckolls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
