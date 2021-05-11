Guazabara Ri' Training Exercise 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Training location: Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico. Task: (1) Conduct Airborne & Air-Assualt operations. (2) Train and maintain proficiency on Warrior Tasks, Drills, and the operation of assigned communications equipment. How are we going to get there? Let’s jump in from a big iron bird. Sounds fun!

Joint Service-Members assigned to JCSE conducted Exercise Guazabara Ri’ (Brave Warrior Spirit) with members from U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Detachment CENTCOM, U.S. Special Operations Command Central, 112th Special Operations Signal Battalion, 1st Mission Support Command, 331 Medical Battalion, 5-159 General Aviation Support Battalion, United Kingdom 30th Signal Regiment, and Singapore Joint Operations(U.S. Army Video by SGT Jose Vargas).