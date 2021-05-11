Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guazabara Ri' Training Exercise 2021

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jose Vargas Marmolejos 

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne)

    Training location: Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico. Task: (1) Conduct Airborne & Air-Assualt operations. (2) Train and maintain proficiency on Warrior Tasks, Drills, and the operation of assigned communications equipment. How are we going to get there? Let’s jump in from a big iron bird. Sounds fun!
    Joint Service-Members assigned to JCSE conducted Exercise Guazabara Ri’ (Brave Warrior Spirit) with members from U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Detachment CENTCOM, U.S. Special Operations Command Central, 112th Special Operations Signal Battalion, 1st Mission Support Command, 331 Medical Battalion, 5-159 General Aviation Support Battalion, United Kingdom 30th Signal Regiment, and Singapore Joint Operations(U.S. Army Video by SGT Jose Vargas).

    Date Taken: 11.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 14:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829059
    VIRIN: 211105-A-IS599-001
    PIN: 211105
    Filename: DOD_108776907
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

