AFPIMS Shared Media Manager Webinar

This webinar cover the basics of the Shared Media Manager including uploading, sharing, and searching for content.
Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 14:06
Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829058
|VIRIN:
|220120-O-KS391-647
|Filename:
|DOD_108776898
Length:
|01:01:56
Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
