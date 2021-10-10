The Joint Communications Support Element’s (JCSE) October Commander’s & Command Sergeant’s Major Cup Challenge took a new approach with a series of arduous circumstances. These “Challenges” allows the teams an opportunity to fine-tune their craft while keeping their competitive spirit alive (U.S. Army Video by SGT Jose Vargas).
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 14:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829054
|VIRIN:
|211010-A-IS599-001
|PIN:
|211010
|Filename:
|DOD_108776848
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JCSE October Commander’s & Command Sergeant’s Major Cup Challenge, by SGT Jose Vargas Marmolejos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
