    JCSE October Commander’s & Command Sergeant’s Major Cup Challenge

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jose Vargas Marmolejos 

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne)

    The Joint Communications Support Element’s (JCSE) October Commander’s & Command Sergeant’s Major Cup Challenge took a new approach with a series of arduous circumstances. These “Challenges” allows the teams an opportunity to fine-tune their craft while keeping their competitive spirit alive (U.S. Army Video by SGT Jose Vargas).

    Date Taken: 10.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829054
    VIRIN: 211010-A-IS599-001
    PIN: 211010
    Filename: DOD_108776848
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JCSE October Commander’s & Command Sergeant’s Major Cup Challenge, by SGT Jose Vargas Marmolejos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MacDill Air Force Base

    TAGS

    airforce
    joint forces
    marines
    airborne
    army
    commanderscupchallenge

