On October 05, 2021 the Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne) conduct an Airborne Operation on MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida (U.S. Army Video by SGT Jose Vargas).
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 14:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829053
|VIRIN:
|211005-A-IS599-001
|PIN:
|211005
|Filename:
|DOD_108776840
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Joint Communications Support Element Airborne Operation, by SGT Jose Vargas Marmolejos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
