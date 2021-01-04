Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JCSE Murph Challenge 2021

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jose Vargas Marmolejos 

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne)

    On April 1st, 2021, ,members of Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne) pay respect; to give some sweat for those who gave their all while conducting the annual event "The Murph Challenge". U.S. Army Video by SGT Jose Vargas)

    Music by Deep Space by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    Artist: http://audionautix.com/

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    MacDill Air Force Base

