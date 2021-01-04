JCSE Murph Challenge 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On April 1st, 2021, ,members of Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne) pay respect; to give some sweat for those who gave their all while conducting the annual event "The Murph Challenge". U.S. Army Video by SGT Jose Vargas)



Music by Deep Space by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/



Artist: http://audionautix.com/