On June 10, 2021 members from JCSE set out to test the limits of new equipment. This required "outside of the box" thinking and trying the "what if". Leaning forward and testing theories in order to respond rather than react is one critical aspect that no-fail communicators practice. They master the basics and take it up a notch; never settling for "good enough". (U.S. Army Video by SGT Jose Vargas)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 11:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829038
|VIRIN:
|210610-A-IS599-001
|PIN:
|210610
|Filename:
|DOD_108776636
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JCSE Equipment Test, by SGT Jose Vargas Marmolejos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
