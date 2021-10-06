Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JCSE Equipment Test

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jose Vargas Marmolejos 

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne)

    On June 10, 2021 members from JCSE set out to test the limits of new equipment. This required "outside of the box" thinking and trying the "what if". Leaning forward and testing theories in order to respond rather than react is one critical aspect that no-fail communicators practice. They master the basics and take it up a notch; never settling for "good enough". (U.S. Army Video by SGT Jose Vargas)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 11:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829038
    VIRIN: 210610-A-IS599-001
    PIN: 210610
    Filename: DOD_108776636
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, JCSE Equipment Test, by SGT Jose Vargas Marmolejos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Air Force Base

