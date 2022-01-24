Kana Systems - Success Story

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At USSTRATCOM, Kana Systems has developed the Actionable Analytics Tool, which has modernized the process of organizing critical information, streamlining the process from several people and weeks down to one person and just a few minutes. Kana Systems won an AFWERX Open Topic contract that accelerated this technology to the warfighter.