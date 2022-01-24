Kana Systems - Success Story

At USSTRATCOM, Kana Systems has developed the Actionable Analytics Tool, which has modernized the process of organizing critical information, streamlining the process from several people and weeks down to one person and just a few minutes. Kana Systems won an AFWERX Open Topic contract that accelerated this technology to the warfighter.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 10:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829037
|VIRIN:
|220121-F-WY291-1186
|PIN:
|1186
|Filename:
|DOD_108776609
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
