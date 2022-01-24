Kana Systems - Success Story

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    At USSTRATCOM, Kana Systems has developed the Actionable Analytics Tool, which has modernized the process of organizing critical information, streamlining the process from several people and weeks down to one person and just a few minutes. Kana Systems won an AFWERX Open Topic contract that accelerated this technology to the warfighter.

    Location: US

    USSTRATCOM
    AFWERX
    Open Topic
    Kana Systems
    Actionable Analytics Tool

