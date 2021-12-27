Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A New Year - Message from the Marine Corps Logistics Command's Command Deck

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2021

    Video by Rodney Bearman and Jennifer Gonzalez

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Joseph F. Shrader, commanding general, Marine Corps Logistics Command (MARCORLOGCOM), and Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jason B. Hammock, sergeant major, MARCORLOGCOM, with a new year's message.
    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Jennifer Napier & Rodney Bearman)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 09:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829035
    VIRIN: 211227-D-TE593-537
    Filename: DOD_108776529
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A New Year - Message from the Marine Corps Logistics Command's Command Deck, by Rodney Bearman and Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    New Year
    LOGCOM
    MARCORLOGCOM

