210929-A-UH336-2001
CUCS Anthony Thibodeaux assigned to Commander, Task Force 56, published Oct. 8. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 06:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829023
|VIRIN:
|210929-A-UH336-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108776401
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Fleet in Focus – CUCS Anthony Thibodeaux, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT