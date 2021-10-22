210927-N-KZ419-2001
ND2 Cain Randle assigned to Commander, Task Force 56. Published Oct. 22. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 05:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829022
|VIRIN:
|210927-N-KZ419-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108776366
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5th Fleet in Focus – ND2 Cain Randle, by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT