211013-N-KZ419-2001
MA2 Dana Cisneros assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group TWO, published Oct. 29. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 05:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829021
|VIRIN:
|211013-N-KZ419-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108776365
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Fleet in Focus – MA2 Dana Cisneros, by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT