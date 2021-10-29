Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Fleet in Focus – MA2 Dana Cisneros

    BAHRAIN

    10.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    211013-N-KZ419-2001
    MA2 Dana Cisneros assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group TWO, published Oct. 29. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 05:37
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Fleet in Focus – MA2 Dana Cisneros, by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    5th Fleet
    Master at Arms

