USMC Sgt. Steven Lorefice, an intelligence imagery analyst assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard USS Portland. Published Nov. 12. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 05:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829020
|VIRIN:
|211026-M-LE234-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108776347
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5th Fleet in Focus – USMC Sgt. Steven Lorefice, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
