Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mask Wear Off Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.21.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    Video reminding folks about the importance of mask wear during the Covid-19 Omicon wave and reiterating that mask wear is mandatory off base for all SOFA personnel in Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 02:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829015
    VIRIN: 220121-F-YU621-527
    Filename: DOD_108776255
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mask Wear Off Base, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Masks
    USINDOPACOM
    Covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT