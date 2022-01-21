Video reminding folks about the importance of mask wear during the Covid-19 Omicon wave and reiterating that mask wear is mandatory off base for all SOFA personnel in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 02:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829015
|VIRIN:
|220121-F-YU621-527
|Filename:
|DOD_108776255
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mask Wear Off Base, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT