Do you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or booster? This video featuring Col. Tanya Peacock, commander of MEDDAC-Japan, and Lt. Col. Natalie Johnson, a nurse anesthetist assigned to the 7456th Medical Bn., aims to answer some of those questions, including who is eligible to get the booster, the safety of the vaccine, and potential side effects.
|01.23.2022
|01.23.2022 20:39
|PSA
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
This work, Information about COVID-19 vaccine or booster, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
