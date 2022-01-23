Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Information about COVID-19 vaccine or booster

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.23.2022

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Do you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or booster? This video featuring Col. Tanya Peacock, commander of MEDDAC-Japan, and Lt. Col. Natalie Johnson, a nurse anesthetist assigned to the 7456th Medical Bn., aims to answer some of those questions, including who is eligible to get the booster, the safety of the vaccine, and potential side effects.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 20:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828991
    VIRIN: 220123-A-MS361-161
    Filename: DOD_108776069
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Information about COVID-19 vaccine or booster, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fight
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    MEDDAC Japan
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT