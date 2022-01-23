Information about COVID-19 vaccine or booster

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828991" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Do you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or booster? This video featuring Col. Tanya Peacock, commander of MEDDAC-Japan, and Lt. Col. Natalie Johnson, a nurse anesthetist assigned to the 7456th Medical Bn., aims to answer some of those questions, including who is eligible to get the booster, the safety of the vaccine, and potential side effects.