8th Fighter Wing 4th Quarter Load Competition

Weapons load crew Airmen from the 35th, 80th and 8th Aircraft Maintenance Units compete during the 2021 4th Quarter Weapons Load Crew and Dedicated Crew Chief Competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, January 14, 2022. The crews certify once a month at the 8th Maintenance Group weapons standardization shop, to qualify for the competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)