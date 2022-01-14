Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Fighter Wing 4th Quarter Load Competition

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Weapons load crew Airmen from the 35th, 80th and 8th Aircraft Maintenance Units compete during the 2021 4th Quarter Weapons Load Crew and Dedicated Crew Chief Competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, January 14, 2022. The crews certify once a month at the 8th Maintenance Group weapons standardization shop, to qualify for the competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 20:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828989
    VIRIN: 220114-F-SQ280-5001
    Filename: DOD_108776061
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Fighter Wing 4th Quarter Load Competition, by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WolfPack
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Dragons
    Load Competition
    Juvats
    Pantons

