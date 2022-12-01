U.S. Navy Pipe Installation and Inspection

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AIEA, Hawaii (Jan. 13, 2022) – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command civilians and contractors install and inspect pipes in the Red Hill Well Shaft to pump water from the well for filtration as part of well recovery. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)