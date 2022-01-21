211019-A-UH336-2001
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ana Schroeder, based at NSA Bahrain, explains her role in helping ship critical supplies transfer to and from U.S. forces based in the region. Published Jan. 21. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2022 06:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828976
|VIRIN:
|211019-A-UH336-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108775692
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Fleet in Focus – U.S. Army SSG Ana Schroeder, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT