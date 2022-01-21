Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Fleet in Focus – U.S. Army SSG Ana Schroeder

    BAHRAIN

    01.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    211019-A-UH336-2001
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ana Schroeder, based at NSA Bahrain, explains her role in helping ship critical supplies transfer to and from U.S. forces based in the region. Published Jan. 21. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 06:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828976
    VIRIN: 211019-A-UH336-2001
    Filename: DOD_108775692
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Fleet in Focus – U.S. Army SSG Ana Schroeder, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    USN
    Army
    5th fleet

