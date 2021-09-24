Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Fleet in Focus –USCG BMC Jordan Roy

    BAHRAIN

    09.24.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210913-A-RK348-2001
    USCG BMC Jordan Roy, assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Robert Goldman (WPC 1142), published Sep. 24. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 01:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828975
    VIRIN: 210913-A-RK348-2001
    Filename: DOD_108775631
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Fleet in Focus –USCG BMC Jordan Roy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Boatswains Mate
    5th Fleet
    5th fleet in focus

